Sky One Sets UK Return Date For ‘The Flash’ Season 6

The Flash will return to Sky One to finish airing its sixth season from Tuesday March 31st at 8pm, it has been announced.

The Flash follows Barry Allen, a scientist who, through a freak accident, is given the power of super speed that transforms him into the Fastest Man Alive. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet and Hartley Sawyer

In the next new episode, titled Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three, Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground.

