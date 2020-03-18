Sky One Sets UK Return Date For ‘Supergirl’ Season 5

Supergirl will return to Sky One to finish airing its fifth season from Monday March 30th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Supergirl tells the story of Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin who escaped her homeplanet Krypton amidst its destruction. Since arriving on Earth, she’s been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. But now at age 24, she decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo and Staz Nair.

In the next new episode titled, Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part One, The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Batwoman (guest star Ruby Rose), White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz), The Atom (guest star Brandon Routh) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38.

