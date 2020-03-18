Sky One Sets UK Return Date For ‘Arrow’ Season 8

Arrow will return to Sky One to finish airing its eighth and final season from Wednesday April 1st at 8pm, it has been announced.

Arrow follows Oliver Queen, a millionaire playboy who, after being stranded on the island of Lian Yu for the past five years, returns to Starling City and assumes the identity of a hooded vigilante to go after the worst criminals and restore the city to its former glory. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Katie Cassidy Rodgers, Joseph David-Jones, Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis and Charlie Barnett.

In the next new episode, titled Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Four, stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode from a script by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

