Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 5

The fifth season of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Thursday April 2nd at 8pm, it has been announced.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow sees time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter, having seen the future, one he will desperately try to prevent from happening, tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell, Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford and Ramona Young. The season kicks off with the concluding part of the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event.

