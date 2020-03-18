Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Kidding’ Season 2

The second season of Kidding will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday March 31st at 9:35pm, it has been announced.

Kidding follows Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking. The comedy series, which was created by Dave Holstein, star Jim Carrey, Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen and Juliet Morris.

Season two picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger, and with his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff Pickles must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets and pathos. The executive producers are Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Emmy nominee Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.

