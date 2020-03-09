Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Undoing’

HBO’s limited series The Undoing will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday May 18th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

The Undoing follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The six episode limited series, which is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known and was penned for television by David E. Kelley, is produced by David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films and Made Up Stories and stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Sofie Gråbøl and Donald Sutherland. The executive producers are by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas. Bier is also the director.

Check out the trailer below:

