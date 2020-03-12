Potboiler Television Options Rights To ‘Girl, Woman, Other’

Potboiler Television has optioned the rights to Bernardine Evaristo’s Booker Prize winning novel Girl, Woman, Other. The deal was struck with Lesley Thorne at Aitken Alexander on behalf of Bernardine Evaristo’s agent Emma Paterson.

“We are delighted to be working with Bernardine on bringing this vibrant and joyous novel to the screen. It is a vivid and authentic as well as important story of our times”, said Potboiler Television’s Gail Egan.

Girl, Woman, Other tells the story of modern Britain through the voices of twelve very different people – mostly women, mostly black – who call it home. Teeming with life and crackling with energy, the book follows them across the miles and down the years with vivid originality, irrepressible wit and sly wisdom.