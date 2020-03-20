Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Last Kingdom will premiere on Netflix UK on Sunday April 26th, it has been announced.

The Last Kingdom is set in the ninth century when many of the separate kingdoms of England have fallen to the invading Vikings, with only the great kingdom of Wessex left standing and defiant under the command of King Alfred the Great. The drama series is produced by Carnival Films and stars Alexander Dreymon, Timothy Innes, Toby Regbo, Joseph Millson, Millie Brady, Ian Hart, Emily Cox, Eliza Butterworth, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius, Magnus Bruun, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Adrian Schiller, Cavan Clerkin, James Northcote, Eva Birthistle, Stefanie Martini and Jamie Blackley.

In season four, after the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. The new King, Edward, is intent on isolating Wessex and strengthening his reinforcements against possible Dane incursions, while Lord Aethelred of Mercia makes ambitious plans to establish himself as a rival to Wessex. When Northumbria also faces hostility, Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric to take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. But fate shifts in a different direction; news comes that Mercia is in turmoil, and Uhtred’s affection for Aethelflaed drives him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war. And just as it seems peace can be found between the Saxons, a new and unprecedented Dane enemy takes them by surprise. Uhtred begins to realise that his destiny is tied to Alfred’s dream and he becomes determined to resolve Saxon struggles before the possibility of England slips from their grasp forever.

