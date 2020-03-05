Netflix UK Releases Trailer For ‘The English Game’

Netflix UK has released the trailer for their Julian Fellowes drama The English Game, which is set to premiere on Friday March 20th.

Created by Julian Fellowes, The English Game charts the origins of football and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport. In addition to creating and writing the series, Fellowes serves as executive producer alongside Rory Aitken, Eleanor Moran, Ben Pugh and Eddie Charlton. Rhonda Smith is the series producer, while Birgitte Stærmose and Tim Fywell are the directors.

The six episode series is being produced by 42 and stars Edward Holcroft (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Craig Parkinson (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), James Harkness (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Niamh Walsh (Jekyll & Hyde), Gerard Kearns (Shameless), Joncie Elmore (Downton Abbey), Sam Keeley (Anthropoid), Daniel Ings (The Crown), Kate Dickie (Prometheus), Henry Lloyd Hughes (Indian Summers), Kate Phillips (The Crown), Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger), Sylvestra Le Touzel (The Death Of Stalin), Harry Michell (Chubby Funny) and Anthony Andrews (The King’s Speech).

Check out the trailer below: