Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Thursday May 14th, it has been announced.

Created by by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The comedy series is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc and stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Dustin Milligan and Noah Reid.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.