Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Black Lightning’ Season 3

The third season of Black Lightning will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Thursday March 26th, it has been announced.

Black Lightning follows Jefferson Pierce who hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But with a daughter hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante Black Lightning. The drama series, which is based on the characters from DC, is produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Cress Williams, Marvin Jones III, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird, we find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar).

