Juliet Stevenson, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson & More Join BBC Two’s Sarah Pascoe Comedy ‘Out Of Her Mind’

BBC Two has set the cast for Out Of Her Mind. Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Jack Gleeson, Cash Holland and Lorraine Ashbourne have been tapped to star opposite Sarah Pascoe in the six episode comedy series.

Out Of Her Mind explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them. The series subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation. “Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made”, Pascoe said in a statement.

In addition to starring, Sarah Pascoe also created the series, which landed a series order at BBC Two back in August 2019. Stolen Picture and Mouse The Dog are co-producing the series, with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley and Sara Pascoe serving as executive producers. Catherine Gosling Fuller is the series producer, while the Blaine Brothers are attached to direct. The series was commissioned by BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland and the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Kate Daughton. Sony Pictures Television will handle global sales.