ITV2 Sets UK Return Date For ‘Family Guy’ Season 18

Family Guy will return to ITV2 to finish airing its eighteenth season from Monday March 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy follows the adventures of Peter Griffin and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders in Quahog, Rhode Island.

In the next new episode, titled Connie’s Celica, when Lois gets a job as the music teacher at Chris and Meg’s school, a mean student, Connie (guest voice Lisa Wilhoit), decides to make Lois the target of her antics. Guest stars this season include Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Kenny Loggins, Mike Judge, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Christopher Meloni and Nat Faxon.

