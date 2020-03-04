ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Kate & Koji’

ITV’s new comedy series Kate & Koji (formerly known as Kate And Kolo) will premiere on Wednesday March 18th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Kate & Koji follows Kate, the owner of a seaside cafe who forms an unexpected and sparky friendship with Koji, an African asylum seeker. Although from very different worlds, they are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!

When the fur does start to fly, Kate’s resourceful nephew ‘Medium’ acts as peacemaker. The six episode comedy series, which was created by Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, is produced by Hat Trick Productions and stars Brenda Blethyn (Vera), Jimmy Akingbola (In The Long Run), Blake Harrison (A Very English Scandal) and Barbara Flynn (Death In Paradise). Meera Syal (Goodness Gracious Me) guest stars.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.