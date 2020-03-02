ITV Releases Trailer For ‘The Good Karma Hospital’ Season 3

ITV has released the trailer for the third season of The Good Karma Hospital, which is set to premiere later this month.

Created by Dan Sefton, The Good Karma Hospital is set in a coastal town in tropical South India and follows a team of British and Indian medics as they cope with work, life and love at the “Good Karma”. The drama series is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and stars Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Phyllis Logan, James Floyd, Darhsan Jariwalla and Sagar Radia.

“The commission of a third series is testament to the hard work of our incredible cast and talented writers, led by Dan Sefton. The colourful characters and life-affirming stories continue to strike a chord with the audience and we are so excited to be bringing everyone another series of this wonderful drama”, added Tiger Aspect Productions’ Lucy Bedford, who serves as an executive producer for the indie.

Check out the trailer below: