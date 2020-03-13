ITV Releases Trailer For ‘Quiz’

ITV has released the trailer for their upcoming three-part factual drama Quiz, which is set to premiere next month.

Quiz tells the story of Major Ingram, his wife Diana and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience, who were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on the most popular game show on earth in 2001. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple choice questions posed by Chris Tarrant.

The three-part drama, which was penned by James Graham and directed by Stephen Frears, is produced by Left Bank Pictures and stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as Major Charles Ingram, Michael Sheen (Masters Of Sex) as Chris Tarrant, Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as Diana Ingram, Mark Bonnar (Line Of Duty) as Celador Television Chairman Paul Smith, Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders) as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson (The Thirteenth Tale) as Tecwen Whittock, and Aisling Bea (This Way Up) as ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz.

Check out the trailer below: