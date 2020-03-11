ITV Orders Crime Drama ‘Professor T’, Ben Miller & Frances De La Tour To Star

ITV has ordered Professor T, a six episode “smart” crime drama starring Ben Miller (Death In Paradise) and Frances de la Tour (Outlander).

Based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University.

Ben Miller has been cast as genius OCD criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest; while Frances de la Tour plays his colourful but overbearing mother, Adelaide. Rounding out the cast is Emma Naomi as Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers, and Barney White as her police sidekick Dan Winters.

Eagle Eye Drama is producing the series, which is being supported by Screen Flanders and the Belgian tax shelter. PBS Distribution holds North American rights, while Beta Film will distribute the series worldwide. Indra Siera is attached to direct. Filming gets underway in Belgium and Cambridge this summer. Professor T was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill.

“Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma”, said Walter Iuzzolino, Executive Producer and CEO of Eagle Eye Drama. “It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.”