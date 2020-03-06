Fremantle Hires Raffaella De Angelis For Literary Acquisitions

Fremantle has hired Raffaella de Angelis to spearhead literary acquisitions for their Global Drama division, as well as Lorenzo Mieli’s The Apartment and Richard Brown’s Passenger Pictures, with whom Fremantle have an exclusive multi-year deal.

Raffaella de Angelis, who most recently served as a International Literary Agent and Partner at WME, will be based in London and will report to Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s Executive-Vice-President and Creative Director for Global Drama.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Andrea Scrosati, Christian Vesper and Fremantle for allowing me to connect my two passions; the screen and exceptional storytelling”, Raffaella de Angelis said in a statement. “I can’t wait to find literary material for Richard Brown at Passenger and Lorenzo Mieli at The Apartment, two of the most visionary producers in the current high-end drama space, as well as for Fremantle Global Drama’s group of dynamic and multilingual producers.”

While Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s Executive-Vice-President and Creative Director for Global Drama, added: “Raffaella’s literary experience and eye for a fantastic story is unrivalled. She will be an incredible addition to Fremantle’s Global Drama family, working closely with our incredible partners Passenger and The Apartment, to find literary gems that will eventually become outstanding drama series. We look forward to welcoming Raffaella on board.”