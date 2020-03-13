FOX UK Releases Trailer For ‘Emergence’

FOX UK has released the trailer for Emergence, which is set to premiere on Monday April 20th at 9pm.

Created by Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, Emergence is described as a character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

The drama series, which recently wrapped its thirteen episode first season, is produced by ABC Studios and stars stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer. The executive producers are Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters and Paul McGuigan. ABC has yet to renew the series for a second season.

Check out the trailer below: