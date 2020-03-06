FOX UK Acquires UK Rights To ABC’s ‘Emergence’, Sets April Premiere

Emergence is crossing the pond. FOX UK has secured the UK rights to ABC’s drama series after striking a deal with international distributor Disney Media Distribution. The series will premiere on FOX UK on Monday April 20th at 9pm.

Created by Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, Emergence is described as a character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

The drama series, which recently wrapped its thirteen episode first season, is produced by ABC Studios and stars stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer. The executive producers are Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters and Paul McGuigan. ABC has yet to renew the series for a second season.

This marks FOX UK’s first major acquisition from the current 2019-2020 broadcast season. It also one of the first big buys for the channel since the closing of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which made FOX UK and DMD corporate siblings. As FOX UK, Emergence joins a slate of exclusive first run U.S. acquisitions that also includes: AMC’s The Walking Dead; CBS’ NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans; FX’s Atlanta; Hulu’s The Orville; Spectrum’s Bad Boys spin-off LA’s Finest; and TBS’s American Dad. CBS procedural Bull is not expected to return to the channel.

Check out ABC’s trailer for Emergence below: