FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Brockmire’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Brockmire will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Monday May 11th at 11pm, it has been announced.

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire, a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s infidelity – a breakdown so bad that “Brutal Brockmire” became a viral internet meme. The comedy series is produced by Funny Or Die and stars Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet.

In the show’s final season, it’s 15 years into the dystopian future and Jim Brockmire is now the Commissioner of baseball. After his wife’s infidelities decades ago triggered a public meltdown and sent him on a drug-fueled tear across the globe, the once legendary baseball announcer is now back on top and his struggles with sobriety are behind him. However, at this later stage of his life he is tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos, all while trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle the love he once had for Jules. Joe Buck, Paul F. Tompkins, Katie Finneran, Ego Nwodim, and Tyrel Jackson Williams guest star.

