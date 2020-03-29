Executive Producer Troy L. Foreman Talks ‘Millennium After The Millennium’ (Q&A)

Last month saw the U.S. release of Millenniium After The Millennium, a feature length documentary about Chris Carter’s lesser known 1990s series Millennium. The documentary, which has attracted a slew of award nominations and wins, charts the history of the show and its continuing relevance today.

Millennium After The Millennium, which hails from Resurrection Films and Factory Film Studio, features on-camera interviews with key members of the cast and crew, including: Chris Carter, Lance Henriksen, Frank Spotnitz, Megan Gallagher, Chip Johannessen, Klea Scott, Sarah-Jane Redmond and Brittany Tiplady.

The project was the brainchild of Troy L. Foreman, who teamed up with Jason D. Morris to bring it to fruition. Foreman was part of the team behind the Back To Frank Black campaign and the accompanying book that was released in 2012. TVWise recently caught up with Millennium After The Millennium Executive Producer Troy L. Foreman to discuss the documentary.

TVWise: Millennium has been a bit of a personal cause for you. Can you talk about your history with this show and your previous efforts related to it?

Troy Foreman: I’ve always been a fan of Lance Henriksen. From his work on Near Dark, Pumpkinhead, Terminator and Aliens, he has always been consistently fantastic actor. I always felt that he deserved more of a spotlight. When I found out that not only would he be starring in a new series called Millennium, but was created by Chris Carter, I knew that he was finally going to get his due as an actor. After the show was cancelled, I found myself revisiting the series over the years and one day, decided to record a podcast about the series. I went online and found a fan campaign that had just started called Back to Frank Black. I contacted the fan campaign and interviewed one of its campaign managers.

After recording the podcast, we realized that we hit if off really well and I ended up joining the campaign. I created the podcast the Millennium Group Sessions and we just ran with it. We knew going into the campaign that it would be an uphill battle to get the series back on the air in any format, but we were determined to do our best to make it happen. Over the years on the campaign, we interviewed pretty much every major player involved with the series. We were able to publish a book called Back to Frank Black: A Return to Chris Carter’s Millennium which did extremely well.

After a while, it became obvious that there wasn’t much more we could do as a fan campaign to convince FOX to bring the series back. The ball is now in their court. So, as sort of a swan song, that’ when I came up with the idea to do the documentary.

TVWise: After the Back To Frank Black book came out in 2012, what was your thinking? Was the idea to do a documentary on your mind at the time?

Troy Foreman: Before we released the book, we were deciding what we could do to make a big splash and really get the attention of FOX. Each year during the campaign, we would try to set one big goal to accomplish before the end of the year. So, we realized that not only did we have a lot of material available because of the interviews we did, but we also had some very talented and intelligent fans that followed our campaign. We decided that we would put out a book that not only included written versions of our interviews, but we also reached out to some of our most loyal fans and ask if they would write essays on various subjects related to Millennium. At the time, in my mind, this was going to be the big, final project for the campaign. Little did I know that working on this book, sparked the idea for the documentary.

TVWise: When you set out to do this, what were you hoping to achieve?

Troy Foreman: I can only speak for myself, but for me, I wanted to accomplish two things. One, I wanted this documentary to let FOX know that there was still a fanbase out there for Millennium and that the series was even more viable in today’s television landscape and second, I wanted this documentary to let everyone know who was involved with the series that there work was appreciated and that their work affected thousands of people around the world.

TVWise: And when it came to the framing for the documentary, did you know the story you wanted to tell or did that evolve over time?

Troy Foreman: When I first started outlining what I wanted for the documentary, I had an idea of what I wanted the project to say, but as we got more into pre-production and preparing to shoot the interviews, it definitely evolved over time. I sat down with Jason D. Morris and we started working on the narrative for the documentary, but we just weren’t quite getting it. We knew what we wanted it to be, but it just wasn’t coming at that time. What made a huge difference is that we reached out to Joe Maddrey who is an amazing writer. He worked on Lance’s autobiography Not Bad For A Human. Initially, he came on as a consultant, but being a big fan of Millennium himself, he quickly signed on and became the writer. We owe a big debt to Joe because he was able to take everything and bring it together in a fantastic script.

TVWise: You’ve got a lot of the big names from the show taking part; from Chris Carter and Lance Henriksen through to Megan Gallagher and Klea Scott. How receptive was everyone to revisiting two decades after it last aired?

Troy Foreman: Working on the Back to Frank Black campaign all those years allowed me to build personal relationships and a trust with many of the cast and crew. We would reach out to them over the years to help with contests, interviews and whatever and they have always been so gracious in helping us. None of this would exist without them being so receptive to our work and what we were trying to accomplish. When it came time to reach out to them and ask them to be part of the project, the ones who are in the documentary immediately said yes.

TVWise: Was there anyone you tried to get for the documentary that you were unable to land?

Troy Foreman: Jason D. Morris and I did all of the interviews for the documentary. We both work full-time jobs and Jason also has a family. So, it took some doing to not only work out time for us to shoot the interviews, but also work out a shooting schedule with the cast and crew. We shot interviews in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Raleigh, NC. Many of the cast and crew from the show are still working in the industry, so there were definitely some from the series that we just couldn’t work out the scheduling, but although we would have loved to have them in the documentary, we are quite pleased with the people that we did get to be in the project.

TVWise: What do you think fans of the show will take away from this documentary?

Troy Foreman: For me, I hope fans of the series get to see a little bit of what went on behind the scenes of the series and gain even more appreciation for the series.

TVWise: Was there anything you discovered in making this documentary that you had been unaware of before?

Troy Foreman: Being a fan of the show for so many years and watching the episodes a bunch of times and being part of the documentary, I didn’t think there was much I didn’t know about the show, but of course, I was wrong. There were a bunch of tidbits and stories that I didn’t know about. I don’t want to spoil them for the fans who will watch the documentary, so I’ll just let them watch and see if they can figure out what I am referring to.

TVWise: Do you think Millennium still has resonance today?

Troy Foreman: Absolutely! In the documentary, one thing you will hear many of the participants say is that the series was ahead of its time. It was one of, if not the darkest thing on television at the time. Like The X-files, Millennium influenced a lot of shows that came after it like Criminal Minds, Profiler, Hannibal and Dexter to name a few. Right now, dark television is all the rage when it comes to network television, cable and streaming. Millennium would fit right in with what viewers are watching today.

TVWise: As we discussed earlier, you were part of a fan campaign to get the show back into production before jumping into this. Do you expect this to lead to some movement on a Millennium revival or reboot?

Troy Foreman: As I mentioned earlier in the interview, when we were running the Back to Frank Black campaign, we knew it would be an uphill battle to get FOX to even consider bringing the series back. We hope this documentary brings more attention to the series and leads to some sort of revival, but only time will tell.

TVWise: It’s now streaming on Amazon in the UK and in the United States. What kind of feedback have you gotten from people who have already seen it?

Troy Foreman: So far, the feedback has been fantastic. I couldn’t be more happier at how the documentary turned out and how the fans are receiving it.

TVWise: The documentary has been nominated and won numerous awards already. Can you talk about that? How gratifying is it to see your work being recognised like that?

Troy Foreman: When we first set out to do this documentary, it wasn’t about awards. We did this documentary for the fans of the show and for the cast and crew. The fact that we have been selected for dozens of film festivals, been nominated for and won a bunch of awards is icing on the cake. At the beginning, there were a lot of people who didn’t think we could do it and that if we did get it done, it wouldn’t be that good, well, I think we have been validated. Don’t you?

I’d also like to take a moment to thank some important people to this project. First and foremost, my partner in crime for this documentary Jason D. Morris. Jason is a fantastic independent filmmaker in his own right and he was on board with me from moment one. A huge thank you to Joe Maddrey. As I said earlier, he is the glue for this project and brought everything together. A big shoutout to Andrew Shelton. Andrew started out as a fan of the campaign and would enter our contests and was just always around. He did the opening credits for the documentary and a lot of other things for the documentary. He has been a valuable addition to the project. All of the fantastic artwork was done by one man, Matthew Ingles.

Years ago, Matthew just randomly sent us some artwork that he had worked on during the height of the Back to Frank Black campaign. I remembered his work when we were looking for the cover for the Back to Frank Black book. The cover of that book is his work and I reached out to him to work on the documentary. Also, composer Matthew Gatsos had some big shoes to fill. Mark Snow’s music was an integral part of the success of the series, so we wanted the music for the documentary to be a major part of the documentary and Matthew’s work is simply fantastic. Finally, I want to thank all of the cast and crew who took part in the documentary. If it weren’t for them, we would even be where we are right now.

Full Disclosure: Troy Foreman previously worked for TVWise between 2013 and 2015.

Millennium After The Millennium is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in both the UK and the US.