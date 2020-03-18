E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Supernatural’ Season 14

The fourteenth season of Supernatural will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Sunday March 29th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Erick Kripke, Supernatural follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt down the various creatures of the supernatural which inhabit the backroads of America. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Pellegrino and Alexander Calvert.

In the opening episode of season 14, titled Stranger In A Strange Land, Sam enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean, who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode from a script by Andrew Dabb.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.