E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Man With A Plan’ Season 2

The second season of Man With A Plan will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Thursday March 19th at 7:30pm, and will then continue to air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Man With A Plan tells the story of Adam, a contractor who starts spending more time with his kids when his wife goes back to work and discovers the truth every parent eventually realizes: their little angels are maniacs. The comedy series, is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley, Matthew McCann, Matt Cook, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Kali Rocha.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled The Silver Fox, Andi hires a pretty, young babysitter, Sophia (Victoria Justice), to watch the kids, and gets jealous when her daughter, Kate, goes to her instead for advice. Also, Sophia tells Adam she has the hots for him. CBS has renewed the series through to season four. Andy Cardiff directed the episode from a script by Mark Gross.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.