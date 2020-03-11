E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 7

The seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Thursday March 26th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows Detective Jake Peralta, a talented, but carefree, detective and his case-cracking colleagues in the 99th precinct of the NYPD.

The comedy series stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled Manhunter, Jake leads a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor, while Holt adjusts to his new position as a uniformed officer.

