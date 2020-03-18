E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Batwoman’

Batwoman will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Sunday March 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Batwoman tells the story of Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. She is an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. The drama series, which is based on the DC character, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy and Elizabeth Anweis. The executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

