E4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Maxxx’

Maxxx will premiere on E4 on Thursday April 2nd at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Maxxx follows formerly famous boyband star turned drug-shamed tabloid laughing stock Maxxx. He’s down, but not out…he’s trying to make a comeback to prove to the world – but mostly to his famous popstar ex-girlfriend – that he’s not the massive loser everyone says he is.

The comedy series, which was created by O-T Fagbenle, is produced by Luti Media and stars O-T Fagbenle (Looking), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Pippa Bennett- Warner (MotherFatherSon), Helen Monks (Raised By Wolves) and Javone Prince (The Javone Prince Show). O-T Fagbenle and Nick Collett are the directors. Luti Fagbenle is the executive producer. Channel 4 and All3Media International are co-funding the series.

