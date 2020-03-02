‘Doctor Who’ Returning For Christmas Special In 2020

Fresh off of the heels of the season twelve finale, BBC One has announced that Doctor Who will return for a Christmas special later this year. The special will feature the return of The Doctor’s iconic enemies, The Daleks. The special is titled ‘Revolution Of The Daleks’.

“I can’t wait for the Doctor to go into battle with the ultimate enemy in this year’s Daleks festive special”, said the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore, who commissioned the special.

Doctor Who is produced by BBC Studios and stars Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. BBC America co-produces for the U.S. market. Chris Chibnall is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Matt Strevens.

“We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did. But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended special around Christmas and New Year”, said showrunner Chris Chibnall. “(I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”