Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Penance’

Channel 5’s Kate O’Riordan adaptation Penance will premiere on Tuesday March 17th at 9pm and will then air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Penance follows the lives of Rosalie and Luke Douglas and their teenage daughter, Maddie. Following the loss of their son, Rosalie and Luke find their marriage under immense strain. Maddie and Rosalie find themselves in the caring hands of Jed, a charming and charismatic young man that they encounter at bereavement counselling who is also suffering under the weight of his own grief. Jed rekindles a hope for the future within the Douglas household. But underneath, a deadly and morally corrupt triangle is taking shape.

The three-part drama, which was penned by Kate O’Riordan and Ben Morris, is being produced by West Road Pictures in association with All3Media International and GPO TV Productions and stars Julie Graham (The Bletchley Circle), Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty), Tallulah Greive (Millie In Between), Nico Mirallegro (The Village), Art Malik (The Woman In White) and Wanda Ventham (Only Fools And Horses). Alex Jones is the series producer, while Blood helmer Maurice Sweeney is the director. The executive producers are Ingrid Goodwin and Jonathan Fisher.

