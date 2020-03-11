Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Season 6

The sixth season of Friday Night Dinner will premiere on Channel 4 on Friday March 27th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Robert Popper, Friday Night Dinner revolves around the dysfunctional Goodman family who, every Friday, sit down to a family meal. The comedy series is produced by Big Talk Productions & Popper Pictures and stars Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Tom Rosenthal and Mark Heap.

In the show’s sixth season, Dad buys a grotty old caravan – and starts living in it, Mum almost has a heart attack when the boys both get ‘females’, Jonny buys the world’s most disgusting coat, Adam gaffer-tapes Jonny’s phone to the ceiling, Aunty Val takes up sexting, Horrible Grandma wreaks havoc in the Goodman household – and Jim gets a brand new dog. Caroline Leddy and Kenton Allen are the executive producers. Martin Dennis is the director.

