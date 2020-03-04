Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Feel Good’

Feel Good will premiere on Channel 4 on Wednesday March 18th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Mae Martin, Feel Good follows recovering addict and comedian Mae, who is trying to control the addictive behaviours and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. Life is further complicated by a new and all consuming relationship with her new girlfriend George.

The semi-autobiographical comedy series, which is set up as co-pro with Netflix, is being produced by Objective Fiction and stars Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow, Adrian Lukis, Ophelia Lovibond, Tom Durant-Pritchard, Al Roberts, Pippa Haywood, Ritu Arya, Tobi Bamtefa, Steen Raskopoulos, Jack Barry, Ramon Tikaram, Sindhu Vee, Rosalind March and Tom Andrews.

