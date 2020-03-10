Channel 4 Releases Trailer For ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Season 6

Channel 4 has released the trailer for the sixth season of Friday Night Dinner, which is set to premiere later this month.

Created by Robert Popper, Friday Night Dinner revolves around the dysfunctional Goodman family who, every Friday, sit down to a family meal. The comedy series is produced by Big Talk Productions & Popper Pictures and stars Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Tom Rosenthal and Mark Heap.

In the show’s sixth season, Dad buys a grotty old caravan – and starts living in it, Mum almost has a heart attack when the boys both get ‘females’, Jonny buys the world’s most disgusting coat, Adam gaffer-tapes Jonny’s phone to the ceiling, Aunty Val takes up sexting, Horrible Grandma wreaks havoc in the Goodman household – and Jim gets a brand new dog. Caroline Leddy and Kenton Allen are the executive producers. Martin Dennis is the director.

Check out the trailer below: