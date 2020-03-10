BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Trigonometry’

BBC Two’s new drama series Trigonometry will premiere on Sunday March 15th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Trigonometry is a love story about three people who are made for each other. In crowded and expensive London, cash strapped couple Gemma and Kieran open their small apartment to a third person. Somehow, their new addition, Ray, makes the flat seem bigger, not smaller. Gradually, many things become easier, nicer and better with an extra pair of hands. Gemma and Kieran have everything to lose.

As this unusual relationship becomes unavoidable, the trio approach it with the prudence of people in their 30s. Is it possible to love in a different way? But even when common sense, friends and family are telling them that this complicated relationship is doomed, Gemma, Kieran and Ray simply can’t be apart. The drama series, which was created by Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods, is produced by House Productions and stars Thalissa Teixeira, Ariane Labed, Gary Carr, Rebecca Humphries, Isabella Laughland, Ambreen Razia and Anne Consigny.

