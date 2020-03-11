BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mister Winner’

Mister Winner will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday March 25th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Mister Winner tells the story of Leslie Winner an eternally-optimistic klutz with his heart in the right place. Somehow, despite his calamitous nature, he has found love with his fiancé Jemma and they are preparing for their wedding. The pressure is on Leslie to find, and keep, a job, pay for the honeymoon and keep his father-in-law happy, his mum and her new boyfriend happy – and hang on to Jemma long enough to walk up the aisle together. Will Leslie be a winner or will his surname continue to be ironic?

The comedy series, which was piloted in 2017 as part of BBC One’s Comedy Playhouse season, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Spencer Jones (Upstart Crow), Lucy Pearman (The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk), Shaun Williamson (EastEnders), Harriet Thorpe (French And Saunders), Oliver Maltman (The Crown) and Leon Annor (The End Of The F***ing World). The series was originally commissioned for BBC One, before it was moved to BBC Two earlier this year.

