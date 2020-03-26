BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Alma’s Not Normal’

BBC Two comedy pilot Alma’s Not Normal will premiere on Tuesday April 7th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Alma’s Not Normal follows Boltonian wild-child, Alma Nuthall and her family of eccentric, unruly women. With no qualifications and a rebellious streak a mile wide, Alma decides to become an escort to support her dreams of becoming a star and leaving Bolton. Meanwhile, Alma’s mother Lin battles with both her addiction to heroin and her troubled relationship with her own mother Joan with the same chaotic fervour.

Having only just discovered feminism and sexual liberation, Alma’s vampish Grandma Joan, must contend with her daughter suddenly moving in with her. The comedy, which was created by Sophie Willan, is produced by Expectation and stars Sophie Willan, Siobhan Finneran, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jayde Adams and James Baxter. The pilot has been commissioned as part of the New On Two strand. Gill Isles is the producer, while Andrew Chaplin is directing. The executive producers are Sophie Willan and Nerys Evans. Kate Daughton is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC.

