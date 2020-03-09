BBC Two Renews ‘Inside No. 9’ For Two More Seasons

BBC Two has handed out a two-season renewal to anthology series Inside No. 9. The show’s sixth and seventh seasons will each consist of six episodes. The pick up comes ahead of tonight’s season five finale.

Created by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 is an anthology series that each season features six films stuffed with dark humour and unexpected twists. The series is produced by BBC Studios, with Adam Tandy serving as the series producer. Jon Plowman is the executive producer.

“Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile. We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables”, said Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton. “However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs. We might even try a Countryfile episode, no one would expect that…”

“With over 30 distinctive and dazzling shows to date, their ability to master and nail every genre of story-telling with brevity, invention and flair is unparalleled”, commented the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. “Oscars have been won for less than Reece and Steve manage to conjure up with each original concept for every single show. Quite simply they have the most fertile minds in British comedy and god knows what magic the next series will bring.”

While Josh Cole, Head of Comedy for BBC Studios, added: “Reece and Steve continue to make and break all the rules of comedy in ever more spectacular and horrifying fashion, and we are delighted that the BBC have given us the opportunity to make two more series. To paraphrase the show itself, not since the escaped cow has there been such excitement. Long live Inside No. 9!”