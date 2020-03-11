BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Nudes’

Norwegian drama Nudes will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three on Sunday March 22nd, it has been announced.

Nudes is an anthology series about three different teenagers who, each in his or her own way is plunged deep into a life crisis due to leaked nudes and are forced to handle the situation to regain control of their own lives. The series was created by Nina Barbosa Blad, Liv Barbosa Blad, Erika Calmeyer and Jørgen Færøy Flasnes,

The deal between the BBC was brokered by the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisitions Sue Deeks and BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell. It was originally commissioned by Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The Executive producer for NRK is Melike Leblebicioglu.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.