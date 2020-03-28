BBC Picks Up UK Rights To ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4

The BBC has secured the UK rights to the recently ordered fourth season of Killing Eve for both BBC One and BBC Three after striking a deal with international distributor Endeavor Content. The pick up comes shortly after the BBC announced that they were fast tracking the UK broadcast of season three, which will premiere on BBC Three on Monday April 13th – mere hours behind the U.S. debut.

Killing Eve follows Eve, a bored MI5 security officer whose desk job does not fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. When Eve is tasked with tracking down Villanelle – a fearsome assassin clinging to the luxuries her violent job affords her – before she can strike again, the two women are thrown into a cat-and-mouse game that turns the traditional spy-thriller on its head. The drama series, which was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, is produced by Sid Gentle Ltd and stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell

The show’s third season continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances. And perhaps a share of their souls. Joining the cast for season three is Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Sex Education and Secret Diary Of A Call Girl scribe Laura Neal has been tapped to serve as lead writer for season four. She replaces Suzanne Heathcote, who served as lead writer for season three. Neal will also serve as an executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh. Endeavor Content finances and distributes Killing Eve. Season four had been set to enter production later this year for a 2021 premiere, however it is unclear to what extent that will be delayed due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.