BBC One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘London Kills’ Season 2

The second season of London Kills will premiere on BBC One on Monday March 30th at 2:15pm and will then continue to air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Created by Paul Marquess, London Kills sees London serve as the backdrop for a series of murders – all investigated by an elite murder squad that is being led by Detective Inspector David Bradford. As the detectives solve each case, the one mystery David can’t solve is the one most personal to him. His wife has gone missing – is she alive or dead?

The drama series is produced by Acorn Media Enterprises and PGMTV and stars Hugo Speer (The Musketeers, Father Brown), Sharon Small (Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Trust Me), Bailey Patrick (Casualty, EastEnders) and Tori Allen-Martin. Season two sees the detectives tackle a brand new murder case in each episode, but it’s the one mystery David can’t solve that continues to haunt him. In a dramatic plot twist, detectives will begin to think the unthinkable: did the Detective Inspector murder his wife?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.