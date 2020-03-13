BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Our Girl’ Season 4

The fourth season of Our Girl will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday March 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Tony Grounds, Our Girl follows Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, and the other members of Two Section on various deployments overseas. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Michelle Keegan, Rolan Bell, Ben Batt, Mark Armstrong, Jack Parry-Jones, Sean Ward, Sean Sagar, Dominic Jephcott, Angela Lonsdale, Sean Gilder, Joan Kempson and Linzey Cocker.

Will Attenborough (Major Crimes), Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary), Kaine Zajaz (Informer), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge), Josh Bowman (Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower), Badria Timini (Unforgotten) and Danny-Boy Hatchard (EastEnders) have joined the cast for the show’s fourth season In season four, a positive Georgie is making leaps in her career, having been promoted to Sergeant, and now training a new bunch of medics.

Happily living back in Manchester with her family, Georgie is insistent to her friends in 2 Section that she’s happy settled in her new job and will not be joining them on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan, no matter how much they want her to. However, when a night on the town results in a near-fatal incident, she can’t deny that the painful memories of losing the love of her life, Elvis, to a Taliban attack, is the real reason she doesn’t want to go back. Georgie realises that she needs to return to Afghanistan to face her own fears.

