BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The Nest’

BBC One has released the trailer for their five-part drama The Nest, which is set to premiere later this year.

The Nest explores the consequences of a pact between a wealthy couple and a teenage girl that changes all of their lives forever. Dan and Emily are crazy about each other. They live in a huge house in a beautiful location just outside Glasgow and want for nothing. All that’s missing is a baby – and they’ve been trying for years. Through a chance encounter they meet Kaya, an 18-year-old from the other side of the city, whose life is as precarious at theirs is comfortable.

When Kaya agrees to carry their baby, it feels like they were meant to meet, but was it really by chance? Who is Kaya and what has brought her to this couple? Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction? The drama series, which was penned by Nicole Taylor, is produced by Studio Lambert and stars Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle, Mirren Mack, Shirley Henderson, Katie Leung, David Hayman, Fiona Bell, James Harkness, Bailey Patrick, Kate Dickie, Paul Brannigan and Samuel Small.

Check out the trailer below: