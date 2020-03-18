Amazon Prime Video UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Bosch’ Season 6

The sixth season of Bosch will premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday April 17th, it has been announced.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, Bosch follows the eponymous character, a relentless homicide detective, as he pursues myriad cases for the Los Angeles Police Department. The drama series is produced by Fabrik Entertainment and stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz and Lance Reddick.

In the show’s sixth season, after a medical physicist is executed and the deadly radioactive material he had with him goes missing, Bosch finds himself at the center of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation, and catastrophic threat to Los Angeles—the city he’s pledged to serve and protect. Amazon has already renewed Bosch for a seventh and final season.

Check out the trailer below: