Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Miss Scarlet And The Duke’

Miss Scarlet And The Duke will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Tuesday March 31st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Miss Scarlet And The Duke follows Eliza Scarlet who, after her father dies, is left penniless in a time where marriage is her only option for financial security. But the headstrong Eliza is determined to find another way. Luckily, she has an ace up her bonnet – her father’s business – a private detective agency. Eliza knows all the tricks of the trade but as a genteel 19th century lady she’s never been allowed to put them into practice. To operate in this man’s world, she needs a partner. Step forward Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, who is also known as “The Duke;” drinker, gambler and womaniser.

Eliza and The Duke strike up a mismatched, fiery relationship that will crackle and smoulder with sexual tension as they team up to solve crime in the murkiest depths of 1880’s London. The six episode drama series, which was originally commissioned by A+E Networks International back in March as the first project for the recently launched co-pro division, is produced by A+E International and Element 8 Entertainment and stars Kate Phillips (The Crown), Stuart Martin (Jamestown), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Ansu Kabia (Murder On The Orient Express), Helen Norton (Raw), Cathy Belton (Red Rock) and Danny Midwinter (From Hell). Rachael New is the series creator and showrunner. Declan O’Dwyer is the director. Todd Berger, Patrick Irwin, Jin Ishimoto, Patricia Lenahan Ishimoto, Harvey Myman, Rachael New and Declan O’Dwyer are executive producers.

