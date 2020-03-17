Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears’

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries feature film Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Friday April 10th at 7pm, it has been announced.

Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears continues the story Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. After freeing a young Bedouin girl from her unjust imprisonment in Jerusalem, Miss Fisher begins to unravel a wartime mystery concerning a priceless jewel, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of Shirin’s forgotten tribe.

The feature film is produced by Every Cloud Productions – the production company behind the TV series. Essie Davis returns in the titular role of Miss Fisher. Other returning cast members include Nathan Page as Detective Inspector Jack Robinson, Miriam Margolyes as Aunt Prudence and Ashleigh Cummings as her loyal assistant and maid Dorothy ‘Dot’ Collins. Every Cloud Productions’ Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox are the executive producers.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.