Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘Major Crimes’ Season 5

The fifth season of Major Crimes will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Tuesday April 7th at 6pm, it has been announced.

Created by James Duff, Major Crimes follows the major crimes division of the LAPD under the command of Captain Sharon Raydor. The drama series is produced by Warner Horizon Television and stars Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Graham Patrick Martin, Nadine Velazquez, Robert Gossett and Jonathan Del Arco. Jere Burns is also set to guest star as Eliot Chase, a tightly wound former engineer who, after losing everything, sets out to make a bold statement against his enemies.

In the show’s fifth season, the squad investigates a range of cases, include hunting for a missing teenage girl who vanished while helping the homeless and hunting down the killer of a potentially dirty cop and following up on an ISIS-related beheading. Meanwhile, Sharon strives to push her adopted son, Rusty, through college while figuring out where she wants to go in her ongoing romance with Andy Flynn; Julio Sanchez decides to try to adopt a child; Provenza develops some sensitivities related to his new marriage to Patrice; and Buzz looks into the murder of his father and uncle.

