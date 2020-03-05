5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘Rookie Blue’ Season 6

The sixth season of Rookie Blue will premiere on 5USA on Wednesday March 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Morwyn Brebner, Tassie Cameron & Ellen Vanstone, Rookie Blue follows a group of young and ambitious rookie cops as they navigate the emotional trials and tribulations of their professional and personal lives. The drama series is produced by ICF Films & Entertainment One and stars Missy Peregrym, Gregory Smith, Charlotte Sullivan, Enuka Okuma, Travis Milne, Ben Bass, Peter Mooney, Priscilla Faia and Matt Gordon.

Last season the officers at 15 Division unearthed their sins of the past – dug through it, aired it out, and paved the way to move forward. They have all grown and are more resilient than ever. In the show’s sixth season, they will have to learn to embrace living in the gray areas, because life is complicated and the best laid plans are just that. But sometimes it’s the unpredictable things life throws our way that turn out to be exactly what we need.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.