5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘Ransom’ Season 3

The third season of Ransom will premiere on 5USA on Friday April 3rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Ransom follows crisis/hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont, whose team is brought in to save lives when no one else can. Eric understands criminals better than they do, and uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases. Despite the stakes, Eric refuses to resort to violence, even when confronted by some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. While Eric’s considerable powers of manipulation make him the best at what he does professionally, they often complicate his relationships with family, friends and colleagues.

The series was created by Frank Spotnitz and David Vainola and is inspired by the professional experiences of distinguished negotiator Laurent Combalbert and his partner Marwan Mery, who are considered to be among the top crisis negotiators in the world. Ransom is produced by Big Light Productions, Entertainment One (eOne). Sienna Films and Wildcats Productions and stars Luke Roberts (Game Of Thrones), Brandon Jay McLaren (Falling Skies), Nazneen Contractor (Chicago PD) and Karen LeBlack (Frontier). In the opening episode of season three, titled Justice, Eric and the Crisis Resolution team are brought in to negotiate a blood money payoff when a man is murdered and his wife is threatened to be next.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.