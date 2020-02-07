Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Tuesday February 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the original series, The Twilight Zone takes viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. The reboot is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. CBS All Access has ordered a second season.

In addition to executive producing, Jordan Peele is also the host and narrator. The cast for the show’s first season includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.