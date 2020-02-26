StarzPlay & Channel 4 Ink Deals For Hulu’s ‘The Great’

The Great has landed with two UK broadcasters. StarzPlay has secured the SVOD rights, while Channel 4 has picked up the linear rights to the Hulu comedy series. The Great is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Created by Tony McNamara, The Great is described as a satirical comedy drama that chronicles the anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great – the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

The series is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television and stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. McNamara executive produces alongside Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman.

“’The Great’ has everything that StarzPlay looks to offer our global audience who has come to expect premium content from us,” said Superna Kalle, Executive Vice-President, Starz International Digital Networks. “An award-winning writer, an extremely talented cast, and not least of all, a highly entertaining story that delivers in equal parts on wit and heart. We’re very proud to add ‘The Great’ to our content offering.”