StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To Hulu’s ‘Veronica Mars’ Revival, Sets March Premiere

The Veronica Mars revival has found a UK home. StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to the limited series revival (AKA season four) after striking a deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. All eight episodes will be available to stream from Friday March 27th.

Veronica Mars pick up as spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

The eight episode revival hails from original series creator Rob Thomas and is being produced by Spondoolie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Enrico Colantoni and Ryan Hansen. Mary McDonnell guest stars. The executive producers are Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge and Kristen Bell. Hulu recently announced that they had no plans to order a fifth season of Veronica Mars.

This marks the fifth acquisition for StarzPlay this month. The streaming service also recently announced that they had secured the exclusive UK rights to all four Power spin-offs (Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force). They join a slate of exclusive acquisitions that also inludes Perpetual Grace, LTD, Doom Patrol; Pennyworth, The Spanish Princess, Dangerous Liaisons, Vida, Becoming Elizabeth, Castle Rock, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Harlots, The Act and Mr. Mercedes.

Check out the trailer for Veronica Mars season four below: